Poyer made 10 tackles (five solo) in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.

This is the fourth time in 2017 that Poyer has posted double-digit tackles. However, his inconsistencies can be troubling, since Poyer also has five games with five or less tackles as well. Therefore, even though the fifth-year pro often plays every defensive snap, he can be a risky IDP option.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories