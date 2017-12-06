Bills' Jordan Poyer: Makes 10 tackles in loss
Poyer made 10 tackles (five solo) in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
This is the fourth time in 2017 that Poyer has posted double-digit tackles. However, his inconsistencies can be troubling, since Poyer also has five games with five or less tackles as well. Therefore, even though the fifth-year pro often plays every defensive snap, he can be a risky IDP option.
