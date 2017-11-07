Poyer, who missed one game due to a knee injury, returned for Thursday's game against the Jets and logged seven tackles, including one for a loss.

Poyer and the defense played lousy as the Jets shredded the Bills for 34 points, but he continues to be a nice IDP to own, with 40 tackles, seven passes defensed, two interceptions and a fumble recovery through seven games played. He should be close to full health with an extra three days of rest heading into Sunday's game against the Saints.

