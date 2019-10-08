Bills' Jordan Poyer: Minor shoulder injury
Poyer briefly left Sunday's win over Tennessee due to a shoulder injury but was able to return after missing just a few plays, Leo Roth of the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle reports.
With a Week 6 bye up ahead, we imagine Poyer should be just fine for the Week 7 divisional matchup against the Dolphins. The safety logged five tackles in the victory and now sports an impressive 33 stops, a sack, an interception, a pass defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery through five games.
