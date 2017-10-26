Poyer (knee) missed practice for the second straight day Thursday, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Sean McDermott continues to call his starting safety "day-to-day" and says he's making Poyer part of Sunday's game plan against the Raiders, but we'd feel a lot better about his status if he's able to practice in some capacity Friday.

