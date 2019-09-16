Poyer made two solo tackles and grabbed an interception in the Bills' road win over the Giants on Sunday.

The 28-year-old continued to prove his IDP value, picking off a over thrown pass from Eli Manning late in the fourth quarter to seal his first pick of the season. Through two games, Poyer has made 11 tackles, and suited up in every single defensive snap for the Bills' defense. He'll certainly be tested for Week 3, as he and the Buffalo defense will face the NFL's leader in passing yards, Andy Dalton and the Bengals.