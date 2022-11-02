Poyer (elbow) was a non-participant during Wednesday's practice and is considered week-to-week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Poyer suffered the elbow injury during the team's Week 8 matchup against the Packers, and while the severity of the issue remains unclear, it appears the veteran safety is trending toward being out for Week 9. He'll have two more opportunities to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's matchup against the Jets. If Poyer's sidelined, recently acquired Dean Marlowe would be a strong candidate for a sizable role in Buffalo's secondary.