Poyer (hyperextended elbow) was seen walking without a brace or sleeve on his arm after sitting out the Bills' preseason game Saturday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Poyer's timetable for a return is still up in the air after he suffered a hyperextended elbow during Buffalo's practice Aug. 2, though his lack of any supporting device on his injured arm is an encouraging sign. The 2021 All-Pro has been one of the NFL's best safeties since joining Buffalo ahead of the 2017 campaign, recording at least 100 regular-season tackles three times during this span. Poyer's status will be worth closely monitoring heading into Buffalo's Week 1 opener against the Rams on Sept. 8.