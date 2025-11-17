Poyer recorded 15 total tackles (seven solo) and one pass defensed in Sunday's 44-32 win over the Buccaneers.

The veteran safety from Oregon State has now played at least 80 percent of the Bills' defensive snaps in back-to-back games, recording 23 total tackles during that span. Poyer led Buffalo's defense in stops during the Week 11 win, bringing his season total to 34 in just five appearances. Expect the 34-year-old to remain one of the Bills' top safeties in the Week 12 matchup against the Texans.