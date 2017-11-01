Poyer (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Jets.

Poyer was upgraded to a full participant in Wednesday's practice after opening the week with two limited sessions, creating optimism that he'll be able to return from a one-game absence in Week 9. With 5.5 tackles per game and a pair of sacks and interceptions over six contests, Poyer is in the midst of the best season of his six-year career and has emerged as an intriguing asset in IDP settings.