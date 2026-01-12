Poyer (hamstring) will not play in Saturday's divisional round matchup against the Broncos, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.

Poyer suffered a hamstring injury during the Bills' wild-card matchup against the Jaguars and will miss the second round of the playoffs. The 34-year-old is considered week to week and could be available to return in the AFC Championship Game should Buffalo beat the No.1 seed Broncos. Without the 10th-year veteran, Jordan Hancock will likely get the start at safety. Poyer has 70 tackles (31 solo), including 0.5 sacks, and three pass breakups, including one interception.