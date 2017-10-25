Bills' Jordan Poyer: Out Wednesday, getting better
Poyer, who hurt his knee on the final play of Sunday's win over Tampa Bay, did not practice Wednesday.
Fellow defensive back E.J. Gaines also missed practice, leaving the secondary as an issue heading into this week's game against the Raiders. However, Poyer thinks there's hope for himself after he did work off to the side. "I feel good especially after the kind of injury it was," said the veteran. "Right now, it's just kind of day to day. Every single day it's gotten a lot better. A lot better than I expected it to heal so far. So day to day. I was able to jog around today and it felt really good so we'll see."
