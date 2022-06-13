Poyer will attend mandatory minicamp this week, though he's still seeking an extension with Buffalo, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Poyer already opted out of OTAs due to his displeasure with his contract situation. The Bills are reportedly in contact with his agents though, and his returning to practice could be a good sign that a deal is imminent. Poyer and Micah Hyde are considered one of the best safety duos in the league, so Buffalo has a strong interest in keeping the two together for this season's run at the Super Bowl.