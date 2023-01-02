Poyer (knee) is expected to play Monday against the Bengals, Jenna Cottrell reports.
Poyer was able to log a limited practice Saturday, which was proceeded by back-to-back DNP's on Thursday and Friday. He still remains questionable for the pivotal Monday matchup with playoff implications, although according to Cottrell there are reports suggesting he will play. His ability to suit up would certainly be a major boon for the Bills' defense, as Cottrell also notes the Bills are undefeated when Poyer has played this season. IDP league managers will still want to confirm Poyer is active before leaving him lineups ahead of the final game of Week 17.