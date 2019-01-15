Bills' Jordan Poyer: Proven IDP value
Poyer finished the 2018 season with 100 combined tackles, 2.0 sacks, six passes defensed, four interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
The Buffalo defense wasn't the reason the team didn't make the playoffs, and Poyer played a major part in the team finishing as the NFL's top-ranked pass defense. His stats were almost a mirror image of his 2017 breakout season, so there's no reason the numbers won't continue with fellow safety Micah Hyde, top cornerback Tre'Davious White and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier all part of the plan once again next season. Poyer finished ninth in standard IDP scoring among all safeties.
