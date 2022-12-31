Poyer (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game in Cincinnati, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

Poyer logged a limited session Saturday after missing practice completely Thursday and Friday, so we have to imagine he's on the better side of questionable, though those using Poyer in IDP leagues won't know for sure until Monday afternoon. Poyer, who has four interceptions on the year, hasn't picked one off since Week 4, but he's one of the better safeties in the league and his potential presence could prove pivotal in trying to slow down Joe Burrow and a strong Cincinnati offense.