Poyer recorded 11 tackles (10 solo) and forced a fumble in Saturday's 24-17 loss to the Patriots.

It was Poyer's fourth forced fumble of the season and his third game with 10 or more tackles. He has 105 stops on the year to get to triple digits for the second-straight campaign.

