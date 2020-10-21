site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Reaches double-digit tackles
Poyer had 10 tackles (nine solo) during Monday's 26-17 loss to Kansas City.
The 29-year-old played every defensive snap again Monday and has missed only two snaps through six games. Poyer has been a solid IDP contributor with 52 total tackles and one sack this season.
