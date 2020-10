Poyer posted six tackles (four solo), a sack and a pass breakup in Sunday's 18-10 win over the Jets.

The veteran safety is already up to two sacks on the season, a career-high, and he's piled up 58 stops (42 solo) through seven games, putting him on pace for a whopping 138 stops (96 solo). That would be quite the achievement for the 29-year-old, and his every-snap workload puts him in a good position to accomplish the feat.