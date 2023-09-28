Poyer (knee) did not practice Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Poyer is still dealing with knee soreness due to an injury suffered during the team's win over the Commanders in Week 3. According to head coach Sean McDermott, and as reported by Getzenberg, the Oregon State product is considered day-to-day, which leaves reason to believe the 32-year-old might be able to play Sunday against the Dolphins. Although the veteran could conceivably suit up without practicing this week, his status on Friday's injury report will be worth monitoring.