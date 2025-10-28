Bills' Jordan Poyer: Returns to practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Poyer reverted to the Bills' practice squad Monday, per NFL's official transaction log.
Poyer was elevated to the active roster for the second straight game ahead of Sunday's 40-9 win over Carolina, recording five total tackles (one solo) while playing 45 of the team's 54 defensive snaps and one snap on special teams. The 34-year-old has been operating as the team's starting strong safety, and he'll almost assuredly be elevated again in Week 9 versus the Chiefs.