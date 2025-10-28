Poyer reverted to the Bills' practice squad Monday, per NFL's official transaction log.

Poyer was elevated to the active roster for the second straight game ahead of Sunday's 40-9 win over Carolina, recording five total tackles (one solo) while playing 45 of the team's 54 defensive snaps and one snap on special teams. The 34-year-old has been operating as the team's starting strong safety, and he'll almost assuredly be elevated again in Week 9 versus the Chiefs.