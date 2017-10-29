Bills' Jordan Poyer: Ruled out for Sunday
Poyer (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Poyer was unable to practice all week due to the knee injury, but the issue isn't expected to keep him out for an extended period of time as he remains day-to-day. Trae Elston is in line to start at free safety during Poyer's absence.
More News
-
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Will be game-time decision Sunday•
-
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Misses another practice•
-
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Suffers knee injury in win•
-
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Records second INT of season•
-
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Continued production•
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...
-
Sunday Injury Report Update
Need to know who belongs in your lineup Sunday? We've got all the latest on injuries from around...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Deshaun Watson
Advanced model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Ameer Abdullah in your Fantasy Football...