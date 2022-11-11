Poyer (elbow) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Poyer continues to deal with an elbow injury he suffered in Week 8 against the Packers, which ultimately caused the veteran safety to miss a Week 9 loss to the Jets. Poyer will now miss back-to-back games as the Bills host the Vikings. The 31-year-old currently leads the team with four interceptions. In his absence, Dean Marlowe will likely draw the start at strong safety in Week 10.