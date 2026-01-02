Bills' Jordan Poyer: Ruled out for Week 18
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Friday that Poyer (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Jets, Maddy Glab of the team's official site reports.
Poyer will miss a second consecutive contest to close out the regular season. Buffalo will hope to have the starting safety back on the field in time for the wild-card round of the AFC playoffs. Across his 10 regular-season appearances in 2025, Poyer racked up 70 tackles (31 solo), including 0.5 sacks, plus three passes defensed, including one interception.
