Poyer recorded five tackles (four solo), an interception and a pass defensed across 61 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Texans.

Poyer secured his second interception of the season Sunday, picking off Deshaun Watson in the end zone just before halftime. The 27-year-old continues to a heavy workload at free safety, as he played in 100 percent of the Bills' defensive snaps Sunday.

