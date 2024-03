The Bills are slated to release Poyer, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the move is being made by the Bills in an effort to free up salary cap space ahead of free agency. The safety, who had one year remaining on a two-year, $12.5 million deal that he signed last March, is coming off a 2023 campaign in which he racked up 101 tackles and a sack in 16 contests.