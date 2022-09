Poyer had four tackles and an interception in Monday's 41-7 win over Tennessee.

Poyer already has two picks on the season to go with six tackles. He's posted 100-plus tackles in three of the past four seasons and has at least two interceptions in all six of his campaigns with the Bills. Playing safety on a defense that looks ferocious so far, Poyer remains an elite IDP candidate and may have even more opportunities for big plays than in previous seasons.