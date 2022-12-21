Poyer (knee) said that he plans on playing Saturday against the Bears despite failing to practice both Tuesday and Wednesday, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.
Although Poyer didn't partake in either of Tuesday's or Wednesday's preparatory sessions due to a knee issue, he's still anticipated to handle his every-down safety role this weekend in Chicago.
