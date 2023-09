Poyer (knee) will not practice Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Poyer is dealing with knee soreness, but he did handle a typical workload Sunday against the Commanders, so it's not clear what the severity of the soreness may be. Although this can likely be viewed more as a rest day, it'll still be worth monitoring his practice status for Thursday and Friday to get a read on if he's truly in danger of missing the team's Week 4 game against the Dolphins.