Poyer (hamstring) won't participate in Wednesday's walkthrough practice, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

The 34-year-old was sidelined for the Week 17 loss to the Eagles due to a hamstring issue, and Wednesday's DNP suggests he's still dealing with the injury. Poyer likely needs to upgrade to full practice Thursday or Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation in Sunday's matchup against the Jets, though he may be rested with the Patriots having already secured the AFC East title.