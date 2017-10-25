Poyer (knee) didn't practice Wednesday.

Fellow defensive back E.J. Gaines also missed practice, leaving the secondary as something of an issue heading into Sunday's game against the Raiders. Poyer injured his knee on the final play of the Week 7 win over the Buccaneers; it's suspected that he's dealing with a sprained right MCL.

