Poyer (ribs) didn't practice Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Poyer played in the team's win over the Ravens despite being limited at practices all week, but he underwent X-rays immediately following the game for an undisclosed injury. He's listed on Buffalo's injury report with a rib issue, but the severity of the issue remains unclear, though he appeared fine when he recorded four tackles and two interceptions against Baltimore. Regardless, he'll have two more opportunities to return to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Week 5.