Poyer, who was elevated from the Bills' practice squad to the active roster Saturday, is expected to start at safety against the Panthers on Sunday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

The 13th-year veteran will move into a starting role at safety alongside Cole Bishop in Week 8 after Taylor Rapp (knee) was placed on injured reserve Friday. Poyer joined the Bills' practice squad in late August and made his first appearance in Week 6 against the Falcons, when he logged one tackle while playing 22 snaps (18 on defense, four on special teams). He started in 16 regular-season games during the 2024 campaign with the Dolphins and finished with 98 tackles (51 solo) and three pass defenses.