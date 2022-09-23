Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Friday that there's no definite answer on Poyer's (foot) status for Sunday's matchup with Miami, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

It's sounds like Poyer is day-to-day, which is encouraging for his availability moving forward, but it remains unclear if he'll be able to suit up Sunday. The star safety was limited at practice Wednesday before not participating Thursday, though it appears like he's avoided a significant issue and is heading towards a game-time decision for Week 3. However, Micah Hyde (neck) has already been ruled out, putting backup safeties Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin in position for increased roles against Miami's revamped offense.