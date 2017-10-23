Bills' Jordan Poyer: Suffers knee injury in win
Poyer, who logged five tackles and a pass defensed in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay, left the game with a knee injury and is now listed as week-to-week, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
Poyer has been highly productive this season with 33 tackles, two picks, two sacks and seven passes defensed. We'll see if he can rally for this week's game against Derek Carr and the Raiders after coach Sean McDermott said Monday that "early signs are positive" on Poyer.
