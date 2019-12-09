Play

Poyer had 10 tackles (five solo) and a pass defensed during Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Ravens.

Poyer once again played every defensive snap and reached double-digit tackles for the second time this season. The 28-year-old has been a decent IDP producer at safety in 2019, totaling 90 tackles (34 solo), one sack, one interception, two forced fumbles and one recovered fumble in 13 games.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories