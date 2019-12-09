Bills' Jordan Poyer: Tallies 10 tackles
Poyer had 10 tackles (five solo) and a pass defensed during Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Ravens.
Poyer once again played every defensive snap and reached double-digit tackles for the second time this season. The 28-year-old has been a decent IDP producer at safety in 2019, totaling 90 tackles (34 solo), one sack, one interception, two forced fumbles and one recovered fumble in 13 games.
