Poyer logged 11 tackles (eight solo) and two passes defended in Sunday's loss to the Chargers.

It was the second time this season Poyer has tallied 11 tackles, while the eight solo is a season high. He was one of two Bills players to play in every defensive snap. The 26-year-old figures to remain heavily involved on defense as the season progresses.

