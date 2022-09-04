Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Sunday that Poyer (elbow) is trending in the right direction and he'd be surprised if the safety doesn't play Thursday against the Rams, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

McDermott essentially echoed Poyer's statement from earlier in the week, when the safety said he expects to play in the season opener barring any setbacks. Poyer hyperextended his elbow during a practice at the beginning of August and missed all of the Bills' preseason games, but he's recently returned to non-contact work and should ramp up his activity over the next couple of days. The Bills kick off the season Sept. 8 on Thursday Night Football against the Rams.