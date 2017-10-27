Bills' Jordan Poyer: Will be game-time decision Sunday
Poyer (knee) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with the Raiders, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
Poyer practiced Friday, but he didn't go at full speed for precautionary reasons. The fifth-year safety is on track to shatter his career high of 43 tackles, as he has 33 tackles (22 solo) through six games. Whenever he is healthy, he should be considered a solid fantasy contributor.
