Poyer (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Miami, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

Poyer will be sorely missed as the Bills try to slow down the Dolphins, who run the NFL's top-ranked offense and are coming off a 70-point outing. Taylor Rapp will have added responsibilities this week as the Bills try to manage Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Tua Tagovailoa.