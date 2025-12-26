Bills' Jordan Poyer: Won't suit up Week 17
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Poyer (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Philadelphia, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.
Poyer suffered a hamstring injury last Sunday against Cleveland. In his return to Buffalo this season, the veteran safety been an integral part of the Bills' defense, starting nine of 10 games since making his season debut Week 6. It's unclear who will replace Poyer as a starter Sunday, but that role could go to either veteran Darnell Savage or rookie Jordan Hancock.
