Allen completed 24 of 33 passes for 311 yards, four touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 35-32 win over the Rams. He also rushed four times for eight yards and a touchdown, in addition to losing a fumble.

Allen found Lee Smith for a one-yard touchdown on fourth down to open the scoring, then took it himself from one yard out on the next drive before adding a three-yard score to Tyler Kroft to take a 21-3 lead into the locker room at halftime. He hit Stefon Diggs for a four-yard touchdown to take a seemingly insurmountable 28-3 lead in the third quarter, but Los Angeles scored the next 29 points before Allen led a late touchdown drive capped by another three-yard touchdown to Kroft. All told, Allen has led the Bills to a 3-0 record with 12 total touchdowns compared to four turnovers heading into a Week 4 trip to Las Vegas.