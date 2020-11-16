Allen completed 32 of 49 passes for 284 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions in Sunday's 32-30 loss to the Cardinals. He also rushed for 38 yards on seven carries, and caught a 12-yard TD pass from Isaiah McKenzie.

It was another big performance for the third-year QB, as Allen led the Bills in rushing in addition to being involved in all three of the team's TDs on the afternoon. He's thrown multiple touchdowns passes in eight of 10 games this season, leading to a 21:7 TD:INT, and he's also produced six other scores (five rushing, one receiving) as Buffalo heads into its bye week.