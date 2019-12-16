Allen completed 13 of 25 pass attempts for 139 yards, a touchdown and an interception while adding 28 yards and a rushing touchdown on seven carries in Sunday's 17-10 win over Pittsburgh.

It was a classic Allen game from start to finish as he flashed inaccuracies while also making plays when it mattered with both his arm and legs to lead the team to another win. From a fantasy perspective, the strong-armed quarterback doesn't put up gaudy enough passing numbers to warrant "must-start" status, and he usually needs to make some noise with his legs -- as he did with a rushing touchdown Sunday -- to post a big line. Allen may struggle to post a big fantasy game against the tough Patriots defense next week in a Saturday matchup.