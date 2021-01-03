Allen is active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins and will presumably start at quarterback, though he could be rested at some point during the contest, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports.

Allen's favorite target, Stefon Diggs, is also suiting up, but some of the key inactives such as Tre'Davious White, Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison should provide a clue as to how the Bills are viewing this game, which can only dictate whether they'll be the No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the AFC, and even the latter would require a Pittsburgh win. It's impossible to predict how some of these Week 17 games will go, but the best guess would seem to be that Allen and the main active players will stay out there long enough to stay polished for next week's playoff game. Giardi notes that Allen is 40 yards from breaking the Bills' single-season passing record, so head coach Sean McDermott could choose to pull the quarterback in favor of backup Matt Barkley shortly after Allen establishes a new franchise record.