Allen (elbow) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
After sitting out practice Wednesday and Thursday, Allen was able to log a limited session Friday before being officially listed as questionable by Buffalo. Allen, who is dealing with an ulnar collateral ligament injury that he sustained during Week 9 action, is thus available for Sunday's contest, along with Case Keenum, with Matt Barkley not having been elevated from the team's practice squad ahead of Week 10. Though the Bills haven't confirmed their starter versus Minnesota, Adam Schefter of ESPN previously relayed that the belief is that Allen will get the assignment.
