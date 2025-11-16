Allen completed 19 of 30 passes for 317 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions while adding six carries for 40 yards and three more scores in the Bills' 44-32 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

As his final line implies, Allen was absolutely dominant in the wild high-scoring victory, one that saw him post his highest passing yardage total since Week 1 while scoring a career-high six touchdowns. Allen struck from 43 yards (Tyrell Shavers), 52 yards (Ty Johnson) and 25 yards (James Cook) through the air, while adding scoring runs of two, five and nine yards, the latter two providing the final points of the afternoon. Allen's mustered at least 273 passing yards in three straight contests heading into a tough Week 12 Thursday night matchup against a stingy Texans defense.