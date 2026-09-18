Allen completed 20 of 31 passes for 248 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing 14 times for 69 yards and another pair of scores in the Bills' 41-31 win over the Lions on Thursday. He also committed a fumble recovered by Buffalo.

Allen extended his record of most games with two-plus passing touchdowns and two-plus rushing touchdowns, accomplishing the feat for the 10th time in his career while leading the Bills to a wild victory in their first regular-season game at the new Highmark Stadium. Allen's pair of rushing touchdowns came from one and two yards out in the first and third quarters, respectively, and he hit Joshua Palmer (43 yards), Dawson Knox (one yard) and Dalton Kincaid (16 yards) for his trio of scoring strikes. Allen's solid passing numbers were made all the more impressive by the fact he lost DJ Moore to a shoulder injury late in the first half, and the star signal-caller encouragingly displayed strong chemistry with Keon Coleman (6-63-0) in response. Allen has quickly generated a 5:0 TD:INT and added four rushing touchdowns in his first two games, a noteworthy start to a quest for a second career MVP. Allen and his teammates now get some extra rest ahead of a Week 3 home showdown against the Chargers on Sunday, Sept. 27.