Allen (right elbow) remained limited at practice Thursday.
Allen continues to manage a UCL issue in his throwing elbow, but it's something that he played through in Week 10 and we'd expect the QB to be available for Sunday's scheduled home contest against the Browns, barring any setbacks. It remains to be seen, however, if Allen heads into the weekend with an official Week 11 injury designation. Added context on that front will arrive no later than Friday, plus it's worth noting that NFL.com relays that the league is monitoring weather in the Buffalo area ahead of the weekend, with a major snowstorm expected to hit Western New York in the coming days. For now, Buffalo and Cleveland are slated to kick off in Orchard Park at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.