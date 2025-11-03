Allen completed 23 of 26 pass attempts for 273 yards and a touchdown while taking six carries for 19 yards and two more scores in Sunday's 28-21 win over Kansas City.

Allen turned in similar results in the box score to last week's three-score showing against the Panthers, when he threw for a touchdown while cashing in two more from in close with his legs. Unlike his last outing, the 29-year-old was more involved as a passer in Sunday's statement win, finishing with his second-highest yardage total this season while out-dueling Patrick Mahomes in the process. Allen has seen his passing volume take a hit in 2025 as the Bills feature a more run-heavy offense. His current pace projects to 3,895 passing yards, which would result in consecutive seasons finishing below 4,000 yards for the first time since his first two years in the league. Allen has helped offset his more timid presence in the pocket with a whopping seven rushing scores in eight appearances. Look for the good times to continue rolling for Allen in a soft matchup against the Dolphins next Sunday.