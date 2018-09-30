Bills' Josh Allen: As bad as it gets in Week 4
Allen completed 16 of 33 passes for 151 yards and two interceptions while rushing five times for 19 yards and losing a fumble in Sunday's 22-0 loss at Green Bay.
Allen made an egregious error with his team looking for its first points in the final minute of the first half, throwing an interception in the end zone on an ill-advised wobbler over the middle under pressure. That mistake was a fitting end to a half in which Allen completed just five of 19 passes for 58 yards. He was picked off once more in the second half and failed to get his team on the scoreboard. Tennessee's defense should be a popular add as Allen and the Bills will host the Titans in Week 5.
More News
-
Bills' Josh Allen: Generates three TDs in improbable win•
-
Bills' Josh Allen: Week 3 starter•
-
Bills' Josh Allen: Tosses for 245 yards in first pro start•
-
Bills' Josh Allen: Slated to retain starting job•
-
Bills' Josh Allen: Earns Week 2 starting nod•
-
Bills' Josh Allen: Week 2 decision still looms•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio a must-start
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....