Allen completed 16 of 33 passes for 151 yards and two interceptions while rushing five times for 19 yards and losing a fumble in Sunday's 22-0 loss at Green Bay.

Allen made an egregious error with his team looking for its first points in the final minute of the first half, throwing an interception in the end zone on an ill-advised wobbler over the middle under pressure. That mistake was a fitting end to a half in which Allen completed just five of 19 passes for 58 yards. He was picked off once more in the second half and failed to get his team on the scoreboard. Tennessee's defense should be a popular add as Allen and the Bills will host the Titans in Week 5.